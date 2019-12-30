GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood County deputies are searching for one more suspect in a string of armed robberies after two were successfully taken into custody, according to a press release.
On December 23, deputies responded to an armed robbery call at "Quick Credit" along Montague Avenue and "Nails by Linda." Deputies immediately began the investigation and dispatched the K9 unit.
Shortly after, K9 officers were able to locate the stolen goods nearby, along with one of the suspects.
The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Kevis Hawkins, 25, of Ninety Six. Hawkins now faces the following charges:
- 17 Counts of Armed Robbery
- 17 Counts of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime
- 2 Counts of Kidnapping
- 2 Counts of Conspiracy
- 2 Counts of Assault & Battery 1st Degree
Investigators then were able to identify the other two suspects as Ry'shed Lukie, 26, and Raheem Lukie, 27, of Greenwood.
On December 28, Ry'shed Lukie was arrested and charged for the following:
- 1 Count of Trafficking Methamphetamine
- 1 Count of Possession with intent to Distribute Cocaine
- 1 Count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- 17 Counts of Armed Robbery
- 17 Counts of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime
- 2 Counts of Kidnapping
- 2 Counts of Conspiracy
- 2 Counts of Assault & Battery 1st Degree
The remaining suspect, Raheem Lukie is still on the run and wanted for the following warrants:
- 17 Counts of Armed Robbery
- 17 Counts of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime
- 2 Counts of Kidnapping
- 2 Counts of Conspiracy
- 2 Counts of Assault & Battery 1st Degree
Raheem Lukie is considered armed and dangerous, officials say.
If you have any information oh his whereabouts please contact the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office by either calling GCSO at 864-942-8600 or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: Man identified after being fatally shot along South Church Street in Union County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.