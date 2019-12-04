SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to locate a suspect after one person was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say they were called to the shooting at Southern Pines Apartments on Bryant Road around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a group of witnesses rendering aid to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. Deputies say he is now in recovery.
Through their investigation, deputies said witnesses at a convenience store nearby told them they saw a suspect take a weapon from a vehicle and run toward the complex. They were able to provide a relatively good description of both suspect and suspect vehicle.
Investigators say they located the suspect vehicle abandoned at another apartment complex within Spartanburg County. It was towed and is being processed for evidence.
Deputies say they've tentatively identified a suspect and are attempting to locate them.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates in the investigation.
MORE NEWS - Greenville Co. deputies release bodycam video of struggle with suspect in which suspect's mother was accidentally shot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.