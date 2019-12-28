ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Saturday morning.
According to deputies, they responded to Boyd's on W. Market Street around 5:30 a.m. Through an investigation, they learned that an altercation began inside the establishment - then moved outside.
Deputies say one person was shot at least once in the parking lot. They were taken to a hospital, where their condition remains unknown at this time.
Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene to assist.
The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with us as we get updates in the case.
