TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies said one person was shot at an apartment complex in Taylors Monday night.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on W. Lee Road. At least one person was shot, at least once, and transported to the hospital.
Deputies say a suspect has been taken into custody.
Details surrounding the incident remain limited. We're working to learn more.
