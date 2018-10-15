GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said thousands of dollars worth of various farm equipment was stolen from the Greenville Tractor Company, on N. Pleasantburg Drive. The theft happened between October 13th and 15th.
Deputies said suspects involved stole various Kubota farming equipment, including a track loader and excavator. Investigators estimate the value of the stolen property to be right around $500,000.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office are requesting for anyone with any information about the theft to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
