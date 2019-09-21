ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Crews are searching for a possible missing boater on Lake Hartwell after an "overdue boater" was reported to Anderson County officials.
Deputies say there is no word on the status of the boater, as of writing.
The is an active scene, so details are limited at this time. FOX Carolina has reached out for more information.
