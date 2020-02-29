GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says Paris Mountain State Park is closed Saturday morning while deputies actively search for a wanted murder suspect.
Deputies say they're searching for Ryan Kedar, who is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 58-year-old Mark Jermon at Herdklotz Park on February 26.
Dispatch said the Saber One helicopter was assisting with the search early Saturday morning. Kedar's vehicle was located along the side of S. Buckhorn Road in the area of the park.
We have crews en route to the scene of the search. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
