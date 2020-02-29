GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the active Paris Mountain Search has concluded on Saturday.
Unfortunately, officials only located the vehicle associated with wanted murder suspect, Ryan Kedar.
Deputies say they're still searching for Ryan Kedar, who is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 58-year-old Mark Jermon at Herdklotz Park on February 26.
Kedar's SUV was located along the side of S. Buckhorn Road in the area of the park after deputies say they received a call of a suspicious vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.
While evidence led them to the park, Flood says that doesn't rule out other possible locations. Deputies were searching a wide area surrounding the park, including along S. Buckhorn Road, for any sign of Kedar.
Lt. Ryan Flood with GCSO is urging residents and community members to call 911 if they see him or have information regarding his whereabouts.
