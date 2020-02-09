SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say multiple stories offered from a stabbing incident Sunday offer conflicting narratives, with some interviewed saying the act was intentional while others claim it was an accident.
Spartanburg County dispatchers confirmed law enforcement responded around 12:21 p.m. on Suttles Road in Chesnee. Deputies say they found a man who was stabbed in the chest and a woman who claimed responsibility. The man was taken to the hospital and the woman taken to SCSO for an interview.
Deputies say they have interviewed the man, woman, and witnesses at the scene. Based on their interviews, SCSO says they need to investigate further because of the conflicting narratives. The accounts collected describing the incident began to differ as to whether the stabbing was intentional or an accident.
All involved parties are identified and SCSO says there is no danger to the public.
The man is expected to recover from the injury, which was described as non-life threatening.
Nobody has been identified by deputies as of writing.
