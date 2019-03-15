GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office have identified the three women said to have led Greenville County deputies on a nearly 30 mile pursuit crossing into North Carolina.
Deputies say the suspects, Angel Allen of Spartanburg, Dazzlin Campbell of Liberty, and Amber Hamilton of Taylors have all been arrested for various charges.
Greenville County deputies say the dangerous high-speed chase began Thursday evening.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say the chase started as a traffic stop on I-85 in Mauldin. According to GCSO, a deputy tried to stop the driver of the SUV under suspicion of DUI, but the driver did not stop, leading to a high-speed chase.
During the chase, deputies say the driver intentionally struck three cruisers in an attempt to get away from them. We're told the deputies are all okay.
The chase eventually came to an end at mile marker 3 on US-25 in Henderson County, North Carolina according to dispatch. They also tell us the suspects are in custody.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, they found three females in the vehicle, which they say was stolen with a paper tag attached. HCSO says the car crashed when the driver got off the exit and then tried to get back on the highway wrecking on an embankment.
Deputies later said the SUV the women were in was a stolen vehicle, and that the three women were being held there until they are brought back to South Carolina.
The three suspects, Allen, Campbell, and Hamilton are charged with the following in Henderson County:
- Angel Allen was is being held on possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest on a $5,000 bond.
- Dazzlin Campbell is charged with two drug offenses including possession of methamphetamine on a $10,500 bond.
- Amber Hamilton is being held on possession of stolen vehicle and awaiting extradition to South Carolina on felony fugitive warrants and a $18,000 bond.
Greenville County deputies say Hamilton is facing charges for four counts of Attempted Murder, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Deputies also stated both Campbell and Allen are facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
All three women are currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.
