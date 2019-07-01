PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said one person is in custody after a chase that began in the Piedmont area crossed into Greenville County on Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a BMW that had been reported stolen along Old River Road.
The car did not pull over and a chase began, which deputies said ended in Greenville County.
A suspect was taken into custody but that person’s name and charges have not yet been released.
