ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies in Anderson County are searching for a wanted 21-year-old, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Chase McKinney is wanted for two counts of petit larceny and one count of grand larceny. During one of the thefts, McKinney took a handgun and deputies believe he is possibly still armed.
If you see Chase or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call us at 864-260-4405 referencing case number 2019-19704.
