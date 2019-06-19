YORK, SC (FOX Carolina) – The York County Sheriff's Office says a teen who went missing and missed a doctor's appointment on Tuesday has been found safe.
Deputies said they were searching for Madison "Maddie" Faith Knauff, who was reported missing June 15. She is 16 years old and seven months pregnant.
Knauff had last been seen at Village Station Apartments at 1712 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC.
