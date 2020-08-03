OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a Mountain Rest woman who was reported missing on August 1.
Originally, deputies said 39-year-old Teresa Dawn Witt was last seen getting into a silver 2012 Kia Forte between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30th, in the parking lot of a business on Highway 123 at Wells Highway.
However, deputies were informed by a witness that Witt was seen voluntarily getting out of a vehicle, meeting with a man, and getting into another vehicle the evening of July 29 in the parking lot of a business on Highway 123 near Miracle Circle in Seneca.
Teresa has not had any contact with her family, though deputies say another individual reportedly spoke with her by phone on July 31. In the phone call, Teresa said she was okay.
According to information obtained by deputies, Teresa left willingly and they do not believe foul play in involved. The Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from Teresa to make sure that she is okay and safe.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.
