RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are searching for a missing teenager in Rutherford County, they reported to media.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help in locating missing 15-year-old Alexie Natalie Diamond Ledbetter.
She was last seen seen wearing a grey Western Piedmont hoodie, black pants and white shoes.
She has reddish brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies say she is around 5 ft 6 in.
She was last seen in the area of Heffner Street off of Whiteside’s Road.
Anyone with information as to the the location of Alexie Natalie Diamond Ledbetter is urged to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.
