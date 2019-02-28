ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said a man was arrested after he admitted to carrying more than a kilogram of cocaine in a Toyota 4Runner that deputies pulled over on I-85.
The traffic stop occurred on Feb. 21 just after 5 p.m.
After interviewing the driver, Marcus Miles, deputies said they searched the SUV and found what they believed to be a brick of cocaine wrapped in aluminum foil.
Deputies said Miles admitted the package was full of cocaine and that he had another four ounces of the illegal drug and a gun inside the vehicle.
Miles was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Deputies said the total weight of the seized cocaine is 2.7 pounds.
Miles was denied bond and is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.