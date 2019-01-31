GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said Thursday that a total of three people have now been charged in a violent home invasion that occurred on November 9, 2018 at a home on Ridge Road.
A gun was fired during the robbery and the victim suffered knife wounds, deputies said.
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED
On January 11, deputies announced the arrests of Syeed Zyshonne Jennings, 19, and Germaine Latif Dunlap Jr., 25.
Deputies said Jennings and Dunlap worked with at least one other yet unknown suspect to force their way into the victim’s home and rob the victim of cash.
Deputies said Jennings was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and burglary first degree. Dunlap was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary first degree, criminal conspiracy and unlawful wearing of a mask.
Both suspects are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
DEPUTIES ARREST THIRD SUSPECT
On January 31, deputies announced that Dequaris Theo Peterson, 20, had also been arrested in connection with the home invasion.
Peterson was arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
Deputies said the investigation remains open and ongoing. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
