GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said Wednesday a third suspect is charged with murder after a January 27 shooting that claimed a man’s life.
Investigators said William Ramirez was shot and killed on Lakeside Road back in late January.
In February, deputies announced two arrests in the case and the circumstances behind Ramirez’ death.
Deputies said Ramirez and Niklaus Anthony Bennett, 20, had been involved in another killing on January 26. Investigators said the men went to a home on Fleetwood Drive with the intent to rob Jamal Wingfield but ended up killing him.
The next day, deputies said Bennett and Stephon Rasheid Sherman, 20, drove Ramirez to the end of Lakeside Road and killed him.
Bennett was charged with 2 counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Sherman was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On Wednesday, deputies said 24-year-old Jaylan Horatio Marques Fair had also been charged in connection with Ramirez’ death.
Fair’s arrest warrants state he was also present on the trip to Lakeside Road during which Ramirez was killed and participated in the shooting.
Fair was arrested earlier today for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
Fair is also charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“Investigators have not received information that would indicate there are additional suspects involved,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in a news release.
