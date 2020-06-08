OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they investigate the theft of a utility trailer from an area storage business.
According to deputies, they responded to Greenleaf Self Storage on Shiloh Road in the late morning hours of June 5. The victim told deputies that the trailer had been taken earlier in the day.
Surveillance footage shows a male suspect hooking the trailer up to a black 90's model Honda Passport with dark, tinted windows. Deputies say the tag on the Passport came back as stolen out of Pickens County.
The 5'X10' Superior Trailer brand has a 3,500 pound axle, wooden flooring, plywood walls and a high gate in the back. A mounted tool box is also located in the front. A rake, shovel and various tools were located in the trailer at the time it was stolen.
It was valued at about $1,800 while the tools were valued at around $1,200.
Deputies say the suspect was seen turning right onto Shiloh Road toward the City of Seneca. On Monday, June 8, deputies say they recovered the trailer on South Walnut Street in Seneca.
However, they're still searching for the suspect involved.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or leave a tip via the Oconee County Crimstoppers website or their free app.
