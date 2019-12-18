SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A man, who has been a registered sex offender since 2003, is facing additional charges after Spartanburg County deputies say an investigation found he was in possession of child pornography.
On December 4, Spartanburg County deputies say their assistance was requested by investigators in York County concerning a warrant they had for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor first degree on a Greer man.
Deputies arrived at the Bridgecreek Drive residence and encountered Robin Nelson - who resisted arrest. Because he did not comply with law enforcement, Spartanburg County deputies charged him in their jurisdiction.
Once he bonded out, he was sent from the Upstate to York County for their arraignment charge. Though he also bonded out in York County, the investigation had only just begun.
Due to the large amount of electronic and storage devices located at Nelson's residence, York County investigators requested the help of Spartanburg County's investigator assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
A search warrant was prepared, and all devices at Nelson's home were seized for examination. Investigators say their examination is still active, but as of writing, they had discovered 1,124 images consistent with child pornography.
Those images were found on just a single computer tower.
The discovery led investigators to sign ten warrants on Nelson for sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. It was also brought to the investigator's attention that Nelson had violated the terms of the sex offender registry. He has been on the list since 2003 after a conviction in Greenville County.
Thus, two additional warrants were signed for violation of the registry.
Deputies arrested Nelson on December 18 around 11:15 a.m. and remains at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS:
House marches toward Trump impeachment
WATCH: Upstate service members send home their holiday greetings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.