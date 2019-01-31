Spartanburg County deputies said Thursday 18 suspects are still wanted in connection with Operation Winter Blues.
Click here to see mug shots of the 18 suspects deputies are trying to track down.
Earlier in January, deputies announced 64 suspects had been charged in the operation targeting drug offenders in the county.
As of Thursday, deputies said 46 of the suspects had been arrested.
These are the 18 still on the run:
- Rashard Anderson; DOB: 112894; Woodview Ave., Sptbg. SC, 29306
- Casey Bell; DOB: 091979; Cannon Ford Rd., Inman, SC, 29349
- Jai Divittorio; DOB: 050274 Hospitality Dr., Room # 114, Sptbg. SC, 29303
- James Gist, III; DOB: 060782; Williams St., Sptbg. SC, 29301
- Justin Green; DOB: 011690; Boot Hill Ct., Sptbg. SC, 29307
- Toby Gwinn; DOB: 020277; Cross Anchor Rd., Enoree, SC, 29335
- Nicholas Handler; DOB: 050598; Henderson Rd., Greer, SC, 29651
- Jonathan Isom; DOB: 040383; Clements Rd., Chesnee, SC, 29323
- Courtney McAtee; DOB: 081577; Fairview Church Rd, Sptbg. SC, 29303
- Marvin McDowell; DOB: 060460; Wooden Bridge Rd., Chesnee, SC, 29323
- Nathan Paul; DOB: 091382; N. Florida Ave., Greenville, SC, 29611
- Gerald Rakestraw; DOB: 112749; Anderson St., Spartanburg, SC, 29301
- Kimberly Satterfield; DOB: 063074; Nazareth Church Rd., Moore, SC, 29369
- Tyler Tanner; DOB: 021992; Presnell Dr., Boiling Springs, SC, 29316
- Christopher Thompson; DOB: 061175; Switzer Greenpond Rd., Woodruff, SC, 29388
- Samuel Wiggins; DOB: 101497; Goodjoin Rd., Campobello, SC, 29322
- Christina Wilkinson;DOB: 032593; Church Rd., Chesnee, SC, 29323
- Frederick Williams; DOB: 012777; Odell Dr., Laurens, SC, 29360
