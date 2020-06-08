GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a suspect is in custody after not only two car thefts, but also a chase that ended with Highway Patrol troopers using a PIT maneuver to end the suspect's spree.
GCSO said the first incident happened at the Spinx car wash along Pelham Road, in which the suspect is accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect crashed the car along Roper Mountain Road near I-385, and deputies responded to set up a perimeter. However, GCSO said the suspect stole another car from the Days Inn parking lot along Congaree Road.
Deputies tried to stop that vehicle, but a pursuit began. Shortly after, SCHP took it over and used the PIT maneuver along Pelham Road at Beacon Drive, near the FOX Carolina studios and PDQ. SCHP confirmed their trooper did this just after 5 p.m. and ensured it was done in a safe area.
On Monday, deputies identified the suspect as Charles Anthony Dougherty-Scoleri, 25. He is charged with grand larceny, carjacking, autobreaking, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.