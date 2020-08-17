SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Swain County deputies have released the name of a woman killed earlier this month. Additionally, they say they are looking for an SUV that went missing from the home where the homicide occurred and working to get information on others who had been staying at the house.
A Facebook post Sunday from the sheriff's office indicates the homicide happened at a home on Deep Gap Road on August 14, 2020.
On Monday, deputies issued a follow-up post, identifying the victim as 60-year-old Lenore Dawn Morris.
Deputies said they are looking for a dark blue 2002 Ford Explorer, with NC tag BCK-5266.
The sheriff's office urges anyone who sees the SUV to call 911, but to not approach the vehicle because there is a chance the victim's assailant(s) could be using it.
Additionally, deputies have asked for anyone who may have information on a male and female who were staying at the home between August 5 and August 14 to call the Sheriff's Office at 828-488-0159.
