GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have released a photo of the man they say made off with cash from a local Family Dollar after an armed robbery late Wednesday evening.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the report came in around 9:07 p.m. and that deputies were on scene at the store on W. Blue Ridge Drive, near Cedar Lane Road.
Deputies say the suspect threatened the cashier with a cutting instrument before taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
A FOX Carolina crew confirmed the law enforcement response, noting several GCSO vehicles in the parking lot of the store.
GCSO says nobody was hurt and deputies are searching for a suspect. The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information regarding his identity to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
