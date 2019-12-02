BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies have asked for help identifying women wanted in connection with package thefts in the Boiling Springs area.
Deputies said they are investigating three package thefts from the Glen Lakes subdivision. They said all three cases involved a white Cadillac SUV and the women seen in the surveillance photos deputies released on Monday.
Deputies said the white Cadillac later found abandoned behind the Spartanburg First Church of the Nazarene on Asheville Highway. It was then investigators learned the vehicle had been stolen from Greenville County on Nov. 19.
Deputies said most of the packages were delivered by Amazon and were stolen shortly thereafter.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office directly.
(0) comments
