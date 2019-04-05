GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies have released surveillance images of a woman they are trying to identify in connection to two kidnapping and robbery cases.
Deputies said three different women were involved in the incidents on Jan. 31 and Feb. 26.
The women approached the victims, also women, at gunpoint and forced the victims into their own vehicles. They then made the victims drive to ATMs and other locations to retrieve cash, which was then taken from the victims.
Deputies said a man, Jhon Vivas, followed the victims in another vehicle and then the female suspects got into his SUV at the end of the crime sprees.
Vivas, 35, of Lawrenceville, GA, was arrested in early March.
Deputies ask anyone who can identify the woman pictured above to call Greenville County Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
