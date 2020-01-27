SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies say two people have been detained in connection to a burglary Monday evening.
Though details remain limited, deputies can confirm multiple officers responded to Oakview Farms Road in the Woodruff area in reference to a burglary in progress.
Two suspects were located at the scene, and detained.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates in the case.
