SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are responding to a robbery call on New Year's Day, dispatch officials say.
Dispatch says the call for a response to an Advanced Auto along Southport Road came in at 6:47 p.m.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
The suspect is not yet in custody.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department is on scene investigating.
MORE NEWS - 2020 Baby! Meet the first babies born in the new decade!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.