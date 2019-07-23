Police lights
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A gun shot wound victim has been reported off Sirrine Street in Greenville County, dispatch reported.

Deputies are responding along with EMS, dispatch says.

As of writing, deputies have not located the reported victim. 

The scene is active, so details are limited. 

