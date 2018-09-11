SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Deputies say a man attacked a Money Tree employee and stole a large amount of money Monday night.
Deputies responded to the Money Tree on White Blvd. around 6:50 p.m. Monday in response to a robbery.
The victim told deputies she walked to her car to get her purse and when she turned around, she saw someone coming toward her in an orange rain suit.
Deputies said the suspect pushed the victim inside the store and told he had a gun, don't turn around.
Deputies said when the victim tried to turn around, the suspect pushed her to the ground and hit her in the back of the head.
The victim said when she tried to get up, he shoved her back down again.
According to the victim, the suspect then led her to the safe, ordered her to open it and put the money into a bank bag.
Deputies said the suspect tore down some security cameras and then exited the store.
The victim was unable to say if he left on foot or in a vehicle. She also told deputies she was unable to identify the suspect as he was wearing gloves, and never saw his face.
The amount of money stolen is undisclosed. CID was called due to the amount taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Spartanburg Co. Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (274-6372)
