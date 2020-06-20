RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking a down a man wanted for assault by the US Marshals Service.
Deputies are searching for Henry David Allen. The 46-year-old stands at 5'9'' tall, and weighs around 165 pounds. Allen has brown eyes and brown hair.
According to authorities, he is wanted for assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
Anyone with information on Allen's whereabouts is asked to contact TFO Zach Walker with the US Marshals Service zachary.walker@usdoj.gov or (704) 237-7872.
