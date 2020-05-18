ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County Sheriff's office has safely located a former missing 14 year old, according to a social media post.
Xander T. Walker was last seen near an address on Hattons Ford Road, wearing a black Pink Floyd tee and dark colored jeans.
As of 9 p.m. Xander has been located safely, deputies say.
