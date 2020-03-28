Michael Anthony Harrison

Michael Anthony Harrison

 (Photo: Greenville County S.O./ March 28, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have safely located a man who went missing Friday.

60-year-old Michael Anthony Harrison was last seen around 3 p.m. that day at his residence on Peace Street. 

GCSO later announced Saturday afternoon he was located safely.

U.S. Army National Guard distributes second shipment of medical equipment to SC counties

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.