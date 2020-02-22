ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say they've safely found a man who went missing Saturday afternoon.
Dispatch told FOX Carolina the scene on the 1500 block of Owen Drive is active, and that deputies have set up a search area. We're told the call came in just before 7 p.m.
We were then informed the missing man was 56-year-old Scott Yeargin, who left his house on Olin Drive around 2:30 p.m.
ACSO says they did a reverse 911 call to Michael, and eventually found him safe around 10:30 p.m.
