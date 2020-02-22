Scott Yeargin

Scott Yeargin

 (Photo: Anderson County S.O./ February 22, 2020)

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say they've safely found a man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch told FOX Carolina the scene on the 1500 block of Owen Drive is active, and that deputies have set up a search area. We're told the call came in just before 7 p.m.

We were then informed the missing man was 56-year-old Scott Yeargin, who left his house on Olin Drive around 2:30 p.m.

ACSO says they did a reverse 911 call to Michael, and eventually found him safe around 10:30 p.m.

Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.