TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Greenville County say missing 15-year-old Joshua Corthell has been located and is safe.
On Tuesday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked for help tracking down the 15-year-old who they said had not been seen in nearly two weeks.
Deputies said Corthell ran away on October 10.
Joshua is described as 5’3” tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
Deputies said Joshua was last seen getting in a black Jeep, leaving the Travelers Rest area.
Deputies did not say where he was found, only that he was safely located.
