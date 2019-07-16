ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an endangered man, found several days after he was reported missing, tragically passed away.
Deputies said in a Facebook post that Roger Dale Singleton, 49, was last seen on Mattison Drive in Belton on July 11.
On July 16, deputies said Mr. Singleton had been located. While they said he was initially responsive to EMS, he tragically passed away while being treated at the hospital.
Mr. Singleton was described as standing about 6'1'' and weighing around 270 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and a black widow tattoo on his left forearm.
