NEBO, SC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said a woman faces a list of charges after deputies said they followed a trail of blood from a crime scene to the suspect’s home.
Deputies said they found Bonnie Crowder Cable, 68, of Wildlife Road in Nebo intoxicated and bleeding at her home after they found three vehicles damaged and other damages to her neighbors’ home and property.
The damage included broken windows, keying, pried doors, a slashed tire and attempted theft of license plates, and damage to an outbuilding, including the lock, a camera system, motion lights and an outdoor thermostat.
Cable was charged with three counts of damage to property, two counts of attempted larceny and one count each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempted breaking and entering an outbuilding and second-degree trespassing.
