TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County said a child who was reported missing Wednesday was found safe about an hour later.
Dispatchers said deputies were sent to an address on Old Greer Town Road around 1 p.m.
Dispatchers said the child shortly before 2 p.m.
Deputies confirmed the boy was unharmed.
A neighbor, Julia Pesavento, said she found the child on a long driveway her property.
Pesavento and her husband were out to lunch when she said she received a call from her neighbor about the missing child and returned home to help look for him.
Pesavento walked the boy back toward his home and met K-9 and deputy on the way. The deputy let Pesavento continue walking the boy home and hand the child off to his father.
Pesavento said she was grateful to see so many deputies when her community needed them and said she was impressed by how fast they responded.
