HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) — Haywood County deputies announced Monday that the death of a 10-month-old baby is now being investigated as a homicide.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, deputies were called to Lookout Lane in the Jonathan Creek community, in reference to cardiac arrest in a 10-month-old.
The baby, identified as Chloe Evans, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m.
Law enforcement and medical personnel both reported noticing several injuries on the baby.
Deputies say that a preliminary autopsy found that Chloe's death was a homicide. No charges have been filed at this point.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.
