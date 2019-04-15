UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Sims Middle School student was arrested and charged for public drunkenness after deputies said the 13-year-old was found with nine empty mini bottles of Fireball cinnamon whiskey in his possession.
It happened on April 12. The School Resource Officer said he was called to the nurse’s office where the suspect had been vomiting and was losing consciousness.
Deputies said the principal searched the teen’s bookbag and found the empty bottles, as well as another half-empty bottle and two that were unopened.
The teen is also accused of handing out mini bottles to other students.
Deputies said four mini bottles were recovered, for a total of 16 mini Fireball bottles.
