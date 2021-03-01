GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies said Monday that a man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting sent another man to the hospital over the weekend. The shooting happened Saturday night on Columbia Avenue.
Marcus Raheem Hawkins, 36, was taken into custody following the incident after deputies said investigators found evidence that he shot the victim at least one time following an argument at his home.
"Investigators learned that Hawkins and the victim were familiar with each other and while the victim was at the suspect’s residence an argument took place between them," Lt. Ryan Flood explained in a news release. "Investigators believe that the victim walked out to his vehicle and after getting into his car with another female occupant, Hawkins opened fire on the car and struck the victim at least one time."
Flood said the woman in the car was not injured, and the male victim was able to drive away and call 911. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
Hawkins was arrested and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he faces charges on two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, deputies announced.
MORE NEWS - Multiple agencies investigate fatal shooting at Duncan hotel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.