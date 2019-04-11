SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said a man, a 15-year-old boy, and 14-year-old girl went on a county-wide crime spree Tuesday.
Deputies said the boy stole a relative’s vehicle early Tuesday morning and then picked up the girl.
The teens then reportedly met another person who put them behind a wheel of a black Dodge Neon and then informed the teens the vehicle had been stolen.
Later, the teens picked up 19-year-old Samuel Gray.
Around 1 p.m., deputies said Samuel and the male juvenile attempted to rob a person outside of the Bountyland Quick Stop in Bountyland.
Two hours later, deputies said the trio drove the vehicle into a ravine on Greenfield Road and Vine Road in Westminster. A few good Samaritans helped them get the car out, and then threatened to call the police when they saw that the three suspects appeared to be intoxicated. At that point, deputies said the suspects began assaulting the good Samaritans and then fled on foot.
The crime spree came to an end when deputies said the trio crashed a car near the area of Armstrong Road and Bypass 123 in Seneca.
Deputies said Gray fled the scene on foot, the boy resisted arrest and injured an officer, and the girl remained in the vehicle.
All three of the suspects were apprehended.
The injured officer was treated and released from Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Gray was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted armed robbery, assault and battery first degree, and assault and battery third degree.
The 15-year-old boy was charged with grand larceny, runaway (juvenile status offense), attempted armed robbery, assault and battery first degree, possession of a stolen vehicle/receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, two counts of assault and battery third degree, possession of tobacco, and possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies said additional charged are pending.
