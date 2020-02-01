ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Buncombe County authorities say a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing has been located - and is safe.
Deputies first reached out for the public's assistance in finding Emily Rebekah Garcia on January 30.
She is 5’5” tall, with dark brown hair and brown or hazel eyes.
Emily was last seen in the Black Mountain area on Wednesday. Deputies say she has family and friends in Polk, Henderson and Buncombe Counties.
On Saturday, February 1, deputies took to social media to announce Emily had been located by the Polk County Division of Social Services, and was alright.
"Thank you all our Law Enforcement and DSS partners for their assistance in this effort," they wrote in a Facebook post.
