Margaret Williford

Margaret Williford, 81, went missing from the Clinton area on August 7, 2020. 

 Source: Laurens County Sheriff's Office

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says a missing woman who suffers from advanced dementia has been found and is safe. 

Deputies say Ms. Margaret Dawkins Williford, 81, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday at an address on Renno Road in Clinton. At the time, she had on a pink shirt, Hello Kitty pajama bottoms and would be wearing red canvas shoes. 

She may also have been wearing a housecoat over her clothes. 

Deputies say Williford is from the Union/Monarch area, and could have been heading that way. 

Thankfully, around 12:35 p.m. Saturday, deputies said she was found and is safe. 

MORE NEWS: 

Coroner: victim dies more than a week after shooting on Gantt Drive

Survivor of deadly Lavish Lounge shooting getting support from friend in Oregon

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.