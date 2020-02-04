HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says a man suffering from a cognitive impairment who went missing Tuesday has been found safe.
According to deputies, 86-year-old Bonifacio Melendez was last seen walking on Clear Creek Road toward Balfour Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Melendez is a resident of Cherry Springs Assisted Living Facility, and suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Deputies say at the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a tan jacket and cap (pictured in the above image).
Shortly after deputies asked for the public's help, Melendez was found safe.
