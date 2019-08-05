GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A search for a missing, endangered woman who Greenville County deputies say was last seen at a restaurant along White Horse Road has ended with a happy ending.
Deputies say Diane Marie Verranault, 67, was at the Long John Silver's Monday afternoon around 12 p.m.
It's assumed Verranault, who suffers from dementia, left the restaurant and was last seen walking north on White Horse Road wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans and dark colored glasses.
Deputies said that around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Ms. Verranault had been safely located.
