GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies said Wednesday a report of a shooting on Sirrine Street in Greenville County was determined to be unfounded.
Dispatchers said deputies and EMS were called to the area Tuesday around 9 p.m.
Deputies said no victim or evidence of a shooting was found and the case was later ruled unfounded.
