Sirrine Street
(Mateo Rodriguez/FOXCarolina)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies said Wednesday a report of a shooting on  Sirrine Street in Greenville County was determined to be unfounded.

Dispatchers said deputies and EMS were called to the area Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Deputies said no victim or evidence of a shooting was found and the case was later ruled unfounded. 

MORE NEWS

Dispatch: Deputies chasing person on foot in Greenville County

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.