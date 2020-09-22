GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a teen accused of shooting a man Monday night has been taken into custody without further incident.
Deputies say the shooting happened Monday night around 10:17 on Piney Wood Lane off US 25.
According to the sheriff's office, 17-year-old Aama Mesi Ari McIntyre, who resided in the same residence as the victim, but was unrelated to them, got into an altercation with the victim that led to the shooting.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene they discovered an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. We're told the victim was transported to an area hospital and at last check was in critical condition.
Previously deputies were searching for the suspect who they believed was still armed and in possession of an excess of ammunition.
Both K-9 units and a helicopter were deployed to assist in the search.
Around 9:34 a.m. deputies say the suspect was taken into custody at 20 Piney Woods Lane.
