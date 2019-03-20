GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a foster parent was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.
66 year-old Darrell Girardeau is accused of having inappropriate physical contact with a child under age 16 as he was entrusted as the child’s foster parent.
Multiple instances of inappropriate touching occurred between July 2015 and March 2016, according to warrants.
Deputies said Girardeau has been a foster parent to around 30 children over the years and ask anyone else who may have been victimized by him to contact investigators or report the abuse to Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
