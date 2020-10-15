MILLS RIVER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies said an Asheville man was arrested and charged with a list of offenses Thursday afternoon after a chase.
Deputies said they were initially called to Waycaster Tire on Boylston Highway in Mills River around 12:40 p.m. about a man causing a disturbance. Deputies said they soon learned the man was threatening to harm himself or the responding officers.
The suspect then fled the tire shop parking lot in his vehicle on Highway 280, and deputies said they gave chase.
"During the pursuit, the subject attempted to ram several vehicles head-on," said HCSO spokesman Johnny Duncan. "Due to the fact the subject was endangering the lives of innocent motorist HCSO Patrol Officers acted swiftly to force the suspect vehicle off the roadway in an effort to immobilize it."
Duncan said Timothy Burns, 49, of Asheville was arrested and charged with the following:
- Felony Flee to Elude Arrest
- Felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling for use, storage or sale of controlled substance.
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Assault on a Government Official
- Damage to Property
